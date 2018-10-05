Tyne Valley Plastics aims for environmental accreditation after relocation

Gill Rice, Managing Director of Tyne Valley Plastics (TVP), is setting out to achieve the environmental accreditation ISO14011 for the company, having achieved the Lloyd’s Register UKAS approved ISO 9001:2015 accreditation for first class quality standards and professional working practices two years ago.

The company has recently completed its factory relocation into larger premises in Throckley along with its machinery and is also investing in a larger, 300 tonne injection moulding machine, allowing for further streamlining, enabling larger components to be manufactured.

Turnover has risen by 75 per cent over the last financial year and some contracts, initially placed overseas by customers, have come to TVP because of unacceptable quality, longer lead times and the additional costs of transportation.

× Expand Tyne Valley Plastics TVP team at Thockley plant.

Rice said: “I’m very proud of our team here, which has risen to every challenge and been instrumental in securing ongoing contracts for the NHS, the MoD, farm suppliers and hardware retailers both here and abroad. Our training matrix for our apprentices is on a ‘learn more, earn more’ basis and everyone is committed to our continuing success, now that we have moved house.”