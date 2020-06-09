Tyre particles are contaminating our rivers and ocean, according to new study

A new government-funded research study published yesterday (8 June 2020) suggests particles released from vehicle tyres could be a significant and previously largely unrecorded source of microplastics in the marine environment.

One of the first worldwide, the study identifies tyre particles as a major and additional source of microplastics.

Following the government’s ban on rinse-off microbeads, which is one of the toughest in the world, the Defra-funded study led by the University of Plymouth now reveals vital new information that will improve scientific understanding of how tiny particles from tyres, synthetic fibres from clothing and maritime gear also enter the ocean.

The study shows that tyre particles can be transported directly to the ocean through the atmosphere or carried by rainwater into rivers and sewers, where they can pass through the water treatment process.

Researchers estimate this could place around 100million m² of the UK’s river network – and more than 50million m² of estuarine and coastal waters – at risk of contamination by tyre particles.

Its findings also highlight some of the optimal places for intervention; for example, that fitting filters to washing machines could be less effective than changing fabric designs to reduce fibre loss, with another study at the University having recently shown that normal wear and tear when wearing clothes is just as significant a source of microplastic pollution as release from laundering.

The study was directed by Professor Richard Thompson OBE, Head of the International Marine Litter Research Unit , and Plymouth researchers Dr Imogen Napper and Florence Parker-Jurd.

It also involved Dr Geoff Abbott from the School of Natural and Environmental Sciences at Newcastle University, who developed a breakthrough method using mass spectrometry to detect tyre-derived microplastics in the environment, Dr Stephanie Wright from Kings College London, and Simon Hann from Eunomia Research & Consulting Ltd.

“Scientists have long suspected that tyre debris is posing a hidden threat to the marine environment. However, there have been few studies measuring abundance in aquatic environments. Now that we have a clearer indication on quantities we need to gain a better understanding on transport in the environment and the potential impacts on marine life,” said Professor Richard Thompson OBE.

“This study gives us a real insight into the importance of tyre wear as a source of microplastics. However there are still many unknowns, and compared with other forms of microplastics we know relatively little about tyre wear particles. So it is important to continue to take steps to reduce emissions of better understood sources like fibres from textiles and the fragmentation of larger items.”

This research will help identify evidence gaps and recommendations to tackle marine plastic pollution, both in the UK and globally.