UK’s first cheese packaging recycling scheme is launched

Cathedral City has partnered with recycling experts TerraCycle to launch the industry’s first recycling scheme for flexible film cheese packaging, to be rolled out for the entire cheese category.

The Cheese Packaging Recycling Programme is a new, nationwide recycling scheme designed to collect packaging and transform it into useful items, giving your rubbish a second life.

The programme will encourage people to collect flexible film cheese packaging and drop it off at one of the scheme’s public access drop off points across the UK.

As part of this initiative, people will be able to recycle all types of cheese film packaging, not just Cathedral City’s.

Consumers can drop off their recyclable packaging at their local collection point site and the plastic from the collection points around the country is sent free of charge to TerraCycle by the location administrator before being sorted, aggregated and sent for processing

The collected plastic is shredded, washed and converted into pellets or flakes This new, reusable raw material can then be transformed into durable products such as outdoor furniture or waste bins

This partnership is the latest step in Cathedral City’s mission to create a more sustainable future, with the ambition of launching 100 per cent recyclable packaging by 2022.

Lee Willett, Marketing Director at Saputo Dairy UK, owner of Cathedral City, explains: “Without a standard recycling solution in the industry, consumers are unsure what they can recycle and where. The new partnership with TerraCycle aims to address this confusion, making it quick and easy for people to recycle their packaging at a local collection point. We’re delighted to be launching this new initiative with TerraCycle, marking an industry-first sustainable solution for everyone in the category.”

“We are committed to minimising our impact on the environment while helping cheese lovers reduce their household waste. This investment is a first step in our ambitious journey to make packaging which is 100% recyclable, by 2022. After all, the nation’s favourite cheese should never go to waste and neither should its packaging.”