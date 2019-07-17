UK automotive productivity up 208 per cent since 1999, as industry highlights 20 years of sustainability gains

The 20th annual Sustainability Report has been released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, revealing the environmental, economic, and social gains achieved by the sector over the past two decades, highlighting the substantial improvements in areas such as energy and water use, waste to landfill, and CO2 emissions.

Over the past 20 years, automotive manufacturing has grown to become one of the UK’s most important economic assets, turning over £82 billion in 2018, an uplift of 70 per cent since the first Sustainability Report was published in 1999.

At the same time, workers have experienced a significant wage boost, with average automotive wage rising by 85 per cent over the period, compared with 61 per cent across wider manufacturing.

Automotive manufacturing workers are now some of the UK’s better earners, with an average salary £41,800, 40 per cent higher than the national average.

Meanwhile, productivity has increased considerably, with automotive output per job growing by 208 per cent from £32,000 to £100,900.

The value of exports has also grown significantly, with 81.5 per cent of cars produced in 2018 destined for international markets compared with 63.9 per cent in 1999.

The results also showed the UK automotive sector is now one of the most efficient in Europe, outperforming the EU average for energy, CO2, and water.

Thanks to strict efficiency targets and continuous improvement and refinement of manufacturing processes, the sector has significantly reduced its environmental impact.

Between 1999 and 2018, energy savings add up to power for 9.5 million homes a year, while the CO2 saved will fill the Royal Albert Hall 37 times over.

Recycling is also high on the industry’s agenda, with manufacturers having saved 693,969 tonnes of waste from landfill, equal to the annual waste produced by households on Bristol, Leeds, and Edinburgh combined.

Mike Hawes, SNNT Chief Executive, said: “Sustainability lies at the heart of the UK automotive sector and manufacturers are committed to balancing profitability and output with social and environmental responsibilities.”

“Industry has invested heavily in ever safer, more efficient technology, but in processes and measures that have significantly reduced its environmental. We are on the cusp of a transport revolution and this sector has the potential to be one of the world’s leading forces driving the change.”

“For the UK to reap the full benefits, any future relationship with the EU must assure our competitiveness, delivering frictionless trade and a supportive business environment to encourage investment.”