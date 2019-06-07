UK businesses make fewer R&D tax credit claims year-on-year for first time

UK businesses are making fewer claims for research and development funding, according to the latest figures released by HMRC.

Analysis by innovation funding specialists MPA Group has revealed that UK businesses made eight per cent fewer claims in the 2016-2017 financial year than in 2015-2016, the first ever year where R&D tax credit claims have seen a decline.

The number of claims dropped by over 3000, from 42,870 to 39,465, with the same pattern seen in every UK region.

Consequently, the amount of Corporation Tax relief handed out by the government for both the SME and RDEC schemes also fell with the value claimed by innovating companies decreased by six per cent.

In 2016-2017, £3.41 billion was claimed in R&D tax credits, £230 million less than the previous year.

Of this £3.41 billion, 29 per cent was received by business based in London, with companies in the capital claiming £1 billion of funding.

The region with the highest claim per business is Northern Ireland, with one claim made for every 55 businesses.

Nigel Urquhart, Senior Technical Analyst at MPA Group, said: “It’s concerning to see that so many UK businesses are failing to take advantage of the R&D Tax Credit scheme, especially as we know that UK companies are world-leaders for innovation, who should be allowing the government to reward them for their pioneering work.”

“The reported decline highlights the reality that UK businesses are not well informed on the benefits of an R&D tax credit claim. Potentially costing innovative companies, and the UK economy, billions of pounds every year, it is clear that work needs to be done to spread the message.”