UK car industry follows Europe by shutting production due to coronavirus

A number of car manufacturers have shut down operations in the UK due to the coronavirus outbreak.

BMW, Toyota, and Honda will all be shutting factories in the UK in the coming days, while Nissan and Vauxhall have already closed plants.

Falling sales and supply chain issues amid the pandemic have been major reasons for the shutdowns.

Europe has also seen manufacturers including Ferrari, Ford, PSA, and Volkswagens shut down production.

Travel restrictions across Europe have severely hit crucial automotive supply chains.

BMW said: “Due to the rapidly evolving coronavirus pandemic, we have taken the difficult decision to cease production at our production sites at Oxford and Swindon as of 23rd March for a period of four weeks until 17th April.”

Jaguar Land Rover has said it intends to continue production in the UK until at least the end of the week, if parts supplies are still available.

The company said: “We will continue to closely monitor and review the situation as it evolves. The health of our workforce is our primary concern.