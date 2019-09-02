UK Circular Plastics Network announces next event in Manchester

The UK Circular Plastics Network has announced its next event, as part of the series of workshops on the plastic recycling landscape that they are hosting, will take place in Manchester on 18th September at the Henry Royce Institute.

The events will provide an opportunity to hear about the current UK plastics recycling landscape, plastic waste case studies and challenges in the plastic waste sphere, as well as an overview of UK funding opportunities.

The workshops will demonstrate the work of the UK Circular Plastics Network and how it can help you understand innovations in the plastics economy and opportunities for collaborations to innovate in this space.

The workshops are open to all sectors and sizes of business but will be of interest to those in the non-FMCG sectors.

The event is now full, but more spaces may become available and new dates will be released in other cities due course.