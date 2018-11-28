UK companies have one month to prepare for new German Packaging Laws

× Expand German Packaging

UK companies which sell goods to Germany must comply with the country’s updated packaging laws or face fines of up to €200,000 (approx. £176,500 GBP).

Businesses could also be prohibited from selling goods on the German market if they fail to adhere to the new legislation.

The new Packaging Law (VerpackG) will come into effect on 1 January 2019, replacing the existing ‘Packaging Ordinance’.

It requires all companies exporting goods to Germany to participate in a dual system to facilitate packaging recovery after use as part of the country’s ambitious recycling targets.

Germany has set targets to recover and recycle 90 per cent and 63 per cent of plastics and mechanically reclaimed materials respectively placed on the market by 1st January 2019 and 90 per cent of all metal, glass and paper by 2022.

Brands producing volumes of packaging higher than 30,000 kilos plastics in goods sold in Germany which fail to submit a declaration of completeness (DOC) could receive a €200,000 (approx. £176,500 GBP)fine.

Firms must register with the Central Authority before dispatching any products or the first time in Germany.

This registration must be completed before 1st January 2019, with businesses required to provide their company name, address, contact details, identification and tax registration numbers and brand names.

“The country’s pending VerpackG legislation will affect all manufacturers, importers, distributors and online retailers placing goods for sale on the German market,” commented Michelle Carvell, COO of consultancy firm, Lorax Compliance.

“It’s imperative that companies check their compliance requirements to maintain market access, as we have no doubt that the VerpackG legislation will be robustly enforced. The new reporting structure also requires companies to review their previous classifications of business-to-business and business-to-consumer packaging through 36 product groups, which is far more detailed than before.”

Germany is the second largest exports destination for UK businesses, with £49 billion in goods and services sold into the country in 2016.**

*July 2018

**Office for National Statistics (ONS) 2018