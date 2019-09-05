UK electric car registration surges in August but SMMT says barriers must still be addressed

The UK new car market remained steady in August, with just 1,521 fewer cars registered than in the same month of last year, according to figures released by the SMMT.

Registrations fell by -1.6 per cent in what is typically one of the smallest months of the year, as falling demand for diesel and plug-in hybrid vehicles continued to impact the market.

Registrations from both the private and fleet sectors declined in the month, down -1.7 per cent and -3.5 per cent respectively, as demand in the small volume business segment increased by 962 units.

Meanwhile, diesel registrations fell for the 29th month in a row, though at a slower pace than recently experienced, at -12.2 per cent, while petrol demand remained stable, up to 1.0 per cent.

Zero emissions cars saw the biggest percentage growth, up 377.5 per cent to 3,147 units, as new models and pent up demand boosted registrations, while 4,014 hybrid electric cars joined UK roads, an increase of 36.2 per cent.

However, the decline in plug-in hybrids registrations continued, down -71.8 per cent to just 907 vehicles.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said: “August is typically the new car market’s quietest month so the huge increase in EV registrations is very visible but especially welcome. It’s great to see consumers respond to the massive industry investment made over many years.”

“While this is encouraging, these figures also show the scale of the challenge ahead. It’s a long road to zero and while manufacturers can deliver the technology, they can’t dictate the pace of uptake.”

“To support a smooth transition and deliver environmental gains, we need a long-term government commitment to measures that give consumers confidence to invest in the latest technologies that best suit their needs.”