UK expansion plans for ELG Carbon Fibre

ELG Carbon Fibre has announced plans to increase the capacity of its UK facility to meet increasing demand from large volume, commercial applications that require product supply on a significant scale.

ELG’s existing UK facility currently houses highly specialised reclamation and conversion equipment that supports the manufacture of recycled carbon fibre products to be reintroduced into the supply chain.

ELG is upgrading its pyrolysis furnace to increase output capacity beyond the current 1,000 tonnes of carbon fibre per year.

This upgrade will be completed in the fourth quarter of 2018, after which ELG estimates it will be able to deliver 1,700 tonnes of carbon fibre products to its customers from the Coseley plant each year.

× Expand Carbiso MB Pellets

Investments are focussed on increasing the capacity to commercialise the company’s CARBISO MB product line which is produced through the conversion of high grade, chopped fibres into a pellet form and tailored to applications that would traditionally have used chopped virgin carbon fibre.

“We are very focused on investments that offer customers a viable, high volume alternative to costly virgin carbon fibre,” said Frazer Barnes, Managing Director ELG Carbon.

“Recycling carbon fibres and converting them into consistent, affordable products is now a reality and we can deliver products in the significant quantities required at the speed the industry demands.”

ELG will be exhibiting at JEC World in Paris from the 6th- 8th March in Hall 5, Booth F12.