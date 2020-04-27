UK Extrusion Ltd plays “matchmaker” as plastics industry pulls together to produce PPE

× Expand uk extrusion The Guard-Ex Face Shield

The Director of a UK extrusion firm has highlighted the importance of collaboration and communication in the plastics industry regarding the supply of crucial equipment in the fight against Covid-19.

Steve Trainor, who works for UK Extrusion Ltd, a service and supply agent for Bandera film lines, spoke to a customer having difficulty sourcing the quality sheet PET it needed to produce medical equipment and realised he could assist.

Surgical Dynamics, based in Consett, County Durham, is an ISO13485 certified UK manufacturer, with extensive knowledge and experience in the development of single use variants of surgical devices.

It was experiencing problems in getting the material needed to produce its ‘Guard-Ex Face Shields’, which the company currently has a target to produce 100,000 units of per week as it ramps up production to supply key workers and frontline care staff.

Trainor recommended that Surgical Dynamics contact TDX, a thermoforming specialist based in Tyne and Wear, an area very close to Surgical Dynamics, which operates an established Bandera PET sheet line and where UK Extrusion is currently installing a new, additional line.

As a result of the recommendation, Surgical Dynamics and TDX connected and the latter was able to supply the required materials immediately.

Now, the first six tonnes of sheet have already arrived with Surgical Dynamics. The additional Bandera extrusion line at TDX will give the company an extra 10,000mt of capacity very shortly.

Trainor commented: “As soon as I heard of Surgical Dynamics supply issues the jigsaw pieces fell into place. I am so delighted to have been able to put them in touch with TDX. This is not the first time we have been able to match up customers with each other, but at this time it seems even more important for everyone to work together.”