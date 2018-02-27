UK finalists included in Plastics Recycling Awards Europe shortlist

The shortlist for the first Plastics Recycling Awards Europe has been released and includes UK businesses DS Smith Plastics and Braiform.

UK packaging manufacturer DC Smith Plastics has been nominated for two awards, Best Recycled Plastic Packaging Product and Best Building & Construction Product.

Sustainable hanger company, Braiform has also been shortlisted for its recycled plastic hangers in the best recycled plastic packaging product category and CURAPROX has been nominated for its trash bins made from recycled toothbrushes.

Winners will be picked by a panel of expert industry judges and announced on the second day of The Plastics Recycling Show Europe, taking place at the RAI Amsterdam on 24th-25th April 2018.

“The standard of entries we have received for the inaugural Plastics Recycling Awards Europe has been outstandingly high,” said Ton Emans, Plastics Recyclers Europe (PRE).

“The finalists demonstrate the vast array of consumer and industrial applications in which recycled plastics and recycling technology are being used. They make a huge contribution towards conserving resources, reducing CO 2 and sustaining the circular economy.”

The free to attend exhibition and conference brings key players from the plastics and recycling sectors to showcase innovative technology, share best practice and network.

The PRS conference will examine a wide range of latest industry themes including materials, regulatory backgrounds and plastics recycling technology and innovation.