UK flexible film specialist produces over 100,000 antimicrobial aprons to support COVID-19 fight

UK flexible film packaging specialist, Skymark, has developed protective aprons containing antimicrobial technology in response to the national call for help with the shortage of PPE for healthcare workers.

The company has produced over 100,000 of them over the last ten days.

The company produced a trial batch of 25-micron blue embossed antimicrobial aprons for evaluation and – having received positive feedback – entered full production to help with the shortage of personal protection equipment (PPE) for healthcare and key workers throughout the UK.

The aprons are being produced at Skymark’s Scunthorpe site using the company’s cast micro-embossed film technology incorporating Biomaster antimicrobial technology provided by Staffordshire-based Addmaster.

Skymark’s Commercial Technical Director, Paul Glover, explained: “Our team understood the needs of the application and quickly found ways to adapt our current production capability, to come up with the poncho-style apron.

“We have extensive experience of supplying the healthcare sector and our staff have shown amazing dedication and worked hard in recent weeks to keep our business open during this challenging period.

“This dedication has allowed us to continue to supply our essential medical films, at above normal demand levels, to clients in the UK and across Europe. Everyone is touched by the Covid-19 crisis and as a business we were keen to support our brave health workers in any way that we could.”