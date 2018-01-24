UK government rejects strong EU recycling targets

According to The Guardian, the UK government is opposing the EU recycling targets despite its 25-year environment plan.

Announced earlier this month by Prime Minister Theresa May, the plan details the government's goals on tackling plastic waste pollution.

However, confidential documents that have been obtained by Greenpeace’s Unearthed team and seen by the Guardian reveal the UK’s opposition.

“The UK cannot support a binding target of 65 per cent for 2035,” said the record, compiled by officials from one member state and confirmed by others.

Previously 70 per cent, the recycling target has already been reduced to 50 per cent. The recycling rate has stalled at 44 per cent over the last few years which means the UK is set to miss its 50 per cent target by 2020.

According to an internal presentation from July 2017, obtained by Greenpeace, environment officials estimated that meeting ambitious recycling targets would save almost £10bn (€11.4bn) over a decade in waste sectors, greenhouse gas and social costs.

Sue Hayman, Shadow Environment Secretary, explained: “Recycling rates have stagnated on this government’s watch and we are way behind meeting our national targets. [Environment Secretary] Michael Gove needs to clarify the government’s position on this matter without delay.”

Louise Edge, at Greenpeace UK, said: “It seems the government has been vocally backing ambitious recycling targets in Westminster while quietly opposing them in Brussels. If Gove wants to avoid accusations of hypocrisy, he should make sure his department speaks with one voice on both sides of the Channel.”

The government believes that recycling targets must be achievable and reflect the environmental impact of different materials.

Dr Dominic Hogg, Chairman of Eunomia environmental consultancy, said: “Hopefully it is a bit of a wake-up call for us. It’s another good reason to change what we are doing reasonably profoundly.”