UK green tech manufacturer announces plans to create more jobs in North Lincolnshire

myenergi have unveiled plans to open a new product development, manufacturing and eco office space in North Lincolnshire, which will double their existing workforce by the end of 2021.

The new premises will create roles across engineering, product development, marketing and sales.

The UK green tech company says the plan is part of a larger strategy to establish themselves as the leading global manufacturer of green smart home tech.

The company has already increased the number of employees to 90, creating 68 new roles in the past year across sales, marketing and product development in response to their rapid growth, seeing an increase of 2250% in profitability for 2020.

The new premises will focus on the continued development of smart technologies that bridge the gap between electric vehicles and renewable energy, ultimately driving toward a greener future for the planet.

myenergi CMO Jordan Brompton said: “We are delighted to be in the position to promote and develop our employees internally and recruit new staff locally. It's a credit to our growing team how we’ve responded and expanded in what’s been challenging times for everyone. There is a conscious shift globally; we have to be kinder to the planet and take responsibility in reducing carbon in our homes and transport. This in turn speeds up the process of decarbonising the grid and myenergi are proud to be playing a significant part in that. We’re looking forward to next year where we believe that our expanding business will help Britain become a key market to invest in renewable energy.”

This announcement comes on the back of recent news that myenergi partnered energy company, Octopus Energy also announced new jobs in the sector.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak commented: “More green jobs is not only good news for British job seekers – it’s a vote of confidence in the UK economy as it recovers, and pivotal to our collective efforts to build a greener, cleaner planet.”

myenergi continues to support the economy, the path to net zero and has committed to continue to create roles from a junior to senior level within the sector.