UK innovator chosen by US Cardiothoracic Anaesthesia department to deliver pioneering health solutions

UK innovator P3 Medical were chosen by Cleveland Clinic Ohio’s Cardiothoracic Anaesthesia department to develop a ground-breaking airway device that improves patient safety.

Set to be brought to market by 2021, the pioneering MK Airway is an intubating airway consisting of a rigid, non-crushable conduit and bite guard for endoscopic tracheal intubations.

The MK Airway has an articulating channel and bite block, which permits it to be removed from a bronchoscope without disrupting the placement of an endotracheal tube- a complication that can jeopardise the procedure and patient safety.

Adrian Javes, Sales Director from P3 said: " P3 Medical products are used in operating theatres throughout the world so we were the ideal partner to deliver the hospital’s vision. It has been a fantastic opportunity to work with the Cleveland Clinic on a device that will dramatically change clinical care for patients around the world. It’s a great example of Britain and the US working together to improve global patient care.”

Another UK healthcare company who has received positive notification in the United States is Directed Systems Ltd, who have received 510(k) clearance from The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for their pioneering Hypotension Decision Assist (HDA) software.

The innovative clinical decision support software solution assists anesthesiologists to manage blood pressure and the cardiovascular system during surgery. It can now be marketed for use in operating rooms across the United States.

Mark Leaning, CEO & Founder: "We are delighted to receive FDA 510(k) clearance of Hypotension Decision Assist (HDA) which marks a true milestone for Directed Systems as a business. Not only does this allow us to now begin marketing and sales of HDA in the United States, but it is tremendous validation of our Product Development to date."

P3 Medical and Directed Systems are being supported with their US Strategy by the ABHI, a UK based trade association, and are part of ABHI US Accelerator programme in partnership with Dell Medical School.

Over the last five years, ABHI’s missions to Texas have helped UK companies develop and strengthen partnerships across the State with a variety of organisations including academic, investor communities and professional service providers.

Outcomes from the mission have included clinical trials, research collaborations, new partnerships and sales.

Paul Benton, Managing Director, International, added: “The UK is a world leader in health innovation and digital tech like this really highlights why. It has been great to support P3 and Directed Systems with their US Strategies and to be able to showcase their software to senior US healthcare figures as a cutting-edge examples of British technology. “