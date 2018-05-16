UK launches research and innovation hub to tackle plastic pollution in our oceans

Working with other Commonwealth countries, the UK will launch a research and innovation hub for experts to develop solutions to stop plastic waste from entering our oceans and find sustainable alternatives to plastic.

India, Canada and other Commonwealth nations have already signed up to be part of the new Marine Plastics Research and Innovation Framework and during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London, the Prime Minister announced that the UK would contribute £25 million to the Framework.

Organisations such as Unilever has committed £5 million in research and development and Waitrose has pledged £0.5 million so far.

The UK government says the UK will play a leading role in designing and running the Framework, encouraging the world to move towards clean growth through the government’s modern Industrial Strategy.

The British Plastics Federation, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, the Waste and Resources Action Programme (WRiAP) and RPC Group Plc are among those who have shown support towards the framework, including access to their facilities, networks and expertise.

“With our funding, matched by research being developed by nations throughout the Commonwealth, this £50 million Framework will help develop options for alternative uses to prevent plastics from ending up in our seas,” said Claire Perry, Energy and Clean Growth Minister.

“It also ensures that the UK is at the forefront of encouraging the world to move towards clean growth, tackling the threat from marine plastics and protecting our oceans for future generations.”

Paul Polman, Chief Executive Officer of Unilever, said: “It is critical that governments, businesses and others from across the Commonwealth work in partnership to step away from our take-make-dispose model of consumption.”