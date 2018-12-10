UK on borrowed time to meet carbon targets according to new research

In research conducted by Veolia and Imperial College, the waste and resource sector is projected to single-handedly save over 200 million tonnes of carbon emissions between the years 2023 – 2032.

During this time, more than 10 per cent contributed to the UK’s anticipated carbon budget shortfall and resource management leader.

Veolia expects to deliver over 8 million tonnes of this total.

The research suggests the UK won’t fulfil its carbon reduction commitments at current rates of emission mitigation, but the waste and resource sector is powering ahead with a variety of energy saving solutions to redress this imbalance.

These include Energy Recovery Facilities (ERFs) to use district heating, recycling 500,000 tonnes of plastic waste and 50 per cent of all diesel trucks, vans and cars in the waste/resource sector will be replaced by electric.

Making this change will improve air quality as well as contributing to long term climate goals, saving 400,000 tonnes of CO 2 in emissions.

“Reducing greenhouse gas emissions is essential to controlling climate change. Veolia, and the resource sector more broadly, has the technology at its disposal and the willpower to ensure not only Britain upholds its carbon commitments but is the bellwether for green and sustainable alternatives,” said Richard Kirkman, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer.