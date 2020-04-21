UK Packaging specialist wins Queen’s Award for Enterprise

Duo UK has been awarded with a Queen’s Award for Enterprise.

The Manchester-headquartered packaging specialist is one of 220 organisations nationally to be recognised with a prestigious Queen’s Award for Enterprise.

Announced today (Tuesday 21 April), the business has been recognised for its excellence in innovation for the DuoOptipac mailing bag.

The DuoOptipac was created and developed by a team at Duo UK’s Manchester site. Together, they developed and built a new packaging innovation that would provide ecommerce retailers with a parcel bag to create fulfilment efficiencies and convenience for both customers and retailers.

Launched in May 2016, the DuoOptipac mailing bag features an integrated handle which lies snug against the body of the bag maintaining the original capacity but reducing the volumetric dimensions of the package.

DuoOptipac’s compact design maximises space on the conveyor belt system, increasing throughput by 28 per cent.

The tac-down handle reduces the overall size of the package, reducing delivery costs on volumetric pricing without the requirement for any changes to the pick, pack and ship operation.

To date, over 257,000,000 DuoOptipac mailing bags have been manufactured and sold by Duo UK.

Anthony Brimelow, Commercial director, said: “We invented the DuoOptipac mailing bag based on feedback from customers on the escalating ecommerce fulfilment costs along with demands from ecommerce shoppers for increased delivery options when there was a clear need for a new parcel style to fulfil this demand.”

“We pride ourselves on our ability to adapt and innovate, now more than ever, and the honour of receiving a Queen’s Award for Enterprise is testament to the transformation that the DuoOptipac mailing bag has delivered to fulfilment warehouses and ecommerce businesses. We’re all extremely proud to receive such a prestigious accolade - it’s given us a real morale boost in these truly challenging times.”