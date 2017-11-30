UK plastics collaborators help put the tone in turntables

× Expand Silvergate The Plenar 6

Three British companies have joined forces to produce a ground-breaking new record turntable designed to optimise the sound of vinyl as accurately as possible.

Silvergate Plastics, based in North Wales, and Rutland Plastics, based in Leceistershire, were approached by Essex-based audio equipment manufacturer, Rega, to collaborate on the design and production of the Plenar 6, a turntable engineered to extract as much detail as possible from the surface of a vinyl for optimum sound quality.

Rega asked Rutland Plastics, a custom moulder, to design and manufacture the dust cover of the Plenar 6. A component that has historically been challenging to produce, Rutland Plastics successfully modified the part and the tool to provide a solution in keeping with Rega’s design vision and philosophy.

Silvergate Plastics was invited to partner with Rutland to develop and supply the cover’s smoky grey tint. The masterbatch manufacturer produced a bespoke polymer-specific masterbatch that optimises distribution during the production process to provide the best possible clarity and consistency.

“To be part of a collaboration of British manufacturers is a great result for Silvergate Plastics,” said Maryann Wilcox, UK’s Sales Manager at Silvergate Plastics.

“We worked closely with Rutland Plastics to colour match the exact tint required for the dust cover of the new Planar 6, which has been comprehensively engineered by Rutland Plastics to meet Rega’s exacting standards.

“By creating a completely bespoke solution, we have been able to engineer a polymer-specific masterbatch that offers a completely flawless finish with zero die lines.”

The Planar 6 is the first Rega turntable to be constructed with an ultra-lightweight polyurethane foam core plinth, a material developed for the aerospace industry.

This material is sandwiched between a new HPL (high pressure laminate). HPL is exceptionally thin whilst extremely rigid. As well as these materials, advanced engineering solutions have been used throughout the design of the Planar 6 to ensure the greatest level of performance.