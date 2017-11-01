UK plastics industry veteran recognised at Awards

× Expand E Miller Erwin Miller (right), with the SPE's Maryann Wilcox and Awards host, Nick Knowles.

A long-standing member of the UK plastics industry has been recognised as an “Unsung Hero” at a recent awards ceremony.

Erwin Miller, who founded Chesterfield-based Motan Colortronic Limited in 1974 and remains as Chairman, won the accolade at the Plastics Industy Awards on 27th October.

“After over 50 years serving and pioneering products in the plastics industry, employing many staff both local and nationwide, we are delighted with this recognition of his service to the Plastics Industry” stated a spokesperson for Motan Colortronic Limited.

The annual Awards, held in London, are organised by Crain Communications and designed to recognise those outstanding members and companies within the UK plastics industry.