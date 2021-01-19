UK rubber testing equipment manufacturer joins forces with US testing laboratory

Wallace Instruments has signed an agreement with leading rubber and silicone materials testing and R&D laboratory ACE Products & Consulting LLC who will become its new North American sales, calibration and service partner for its range of materials testing equipment.

ACE will showcase Wallace’s testing equipment at its 22,000 sq ft facility in Ravenna, Ohio and offer expert guidance on instrument selection, advising customers on the best solutions to meet their requirements.

Wallace is one of the most recognised and trusted brands of testing instruments in the rubber industry and its equipment is used in quality control and R&D laboratories across the world.

From its manufacturing operation in the UK Wallace Instruments designs and manufactures a wide range of testing equipment, measuring physical properties such as hardness, plasticity, viscosity, cure, compression and many other characteristics.

Chris Norval, Wallace Instruments Managing Director, said: “We are delighted to be working with Erick Sharp, President & CEO and his team at ACE and have been so impressed with the company’s rapid expansion, values, ambition and vast technical expertise and experience. This will prove invaluable in supporting us to provide our customers with the highest levels of service in terms of instrument selection, upgrade options and technical support. Just as important are the aftersales services and I have complete confidence that ACE will provide our US customers with services that are second to none.”

Sharp added: “I am so excited to embark on this partnership with Wallace and look forward to being part of the company’s plans to expand its US customer base. From my years of experience working in the global rubber industry I know that Wallace’s equipment is trusted and relied upon by manufacturers to maximise their productivity in the most cost-effective way. I share Wallace’s commitment to product development and improvement through innovation and admire its continuing investment in R&D so it can always meet customer expectations and adapt to changing requirements.”