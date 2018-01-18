UK should ‘create demand for recycled materials’ says plastic recycler Axion

Manchester-based plastics recycler, Axion is calling for a UK rise in demand for recycled materials following China’s decision to restrict imports of waste paper and plastics.

Axion's Trafford Park recycling facility

Keith Freegard, Director of Axion Polymers appeared on BBC news discussing the changed rules that impose a maximum 0.5 per cent contamination level in imported materials and the effects this has on the UK. He further states the UK should be looking at the opportunities this situation creates.

Freegard said: “Surely now the UK Government could consider supporting the growth of a strategic and sustainable resource recovery industry in the UK to feed valuable materials into UK manufacturers.”

Freegard urges the creation of more sustainable business models like Axion’s, which recycles materials from end-of-life vehicles and WEEE.

Long-term sources of waste products as input feedstocks as well as building business partnerships with collaborative shareholders are key factors in achieving robust business models.

“What’s needed is a reward structure for doing this and we fully support this type of approach,” explained Freegard.

“Carrots, not sticks, are needed to make real changes in organisations. Michael Gove’s recent announcement of a series of measures that focus on increasing the quality and volume of collected post-consumer packaging waste is a good start. But measures should also be in place to stimulate demand for recycled materials in new products.”

The Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) made this point just before Christmas, calling for a producer responsibility compliance fee structure that stimulates the use of recycled plastic, rewards design for recyclability, and increases costs for packaging that is difficult to re-use or recycle.

By 2023 the EAC has called for the introduction of a mandatory requirement of 50 per cent recycled content in the production of new plastic bottles. This would create demand and stimulate a circular economy for plastic bottles.

“I think the demand creation in materials hungry industries is where there really needs to be some more Government intervention in terms of strategic policy,” added Freegard.

“Recycled material can be bought from anywhere in the world; clearly the best place to buy it would be from locally-sourced and secure, short-supply chains within the same economy and same currency. That should make a strong sustainability story for any industry!”

He adds: “If we could get some real Government engagement on a clear industrial strategy that involves sourcing materials from a vibrant, growing technology-based materials recovery sector; that would be a significant strong point for the UK going forward in a post-Brexit world.”