UK startup announced winner of joint development award with AkzoNobel

The four winners, with Green Lizard Tech's representative on the far left AkzoNobel

A UK start-up company will see its product move one step closer to commercialisation after it was named one of four overall winners in AkzoNobel’s ‘Imagine Chemistry’ challenge to make the chemicals industry more sustainable.

Fergal Coleman and Alexander Grous from UK startup, Green Lizard Technologies, working in partnership with Dixie Chemical, were recognised for their bio-based route to glycidol, which can be used in the production of nonionic surfactants.

The pair received a joint development award with AkzoNobel Speciality Chemicals to help bring their idea to market.

The other three winners machine learning software, a green process to make hydrogen peroxide and advanced oxidation reactor technology.

"This was truly a crop of fantastic and promising entries, and I think each of these can bring something to the solutions that we have been seeking," said Peter Nieuwenhuizen, Chief Technology Officer at AkzoNobel Speciality Chemicals.

"This made it truly a challenge to decide on the winners. This final selection holds great potential to address customer needs and contribute to a sustainable future."

The four winners were chosen from a group of 20 finalists at a three-day event held at Chalmers University in Gothenburg, Sweden. During the event, more than 90 company experts and partner organisations worked with the startups to further develop their ideas and define a clear route to market.