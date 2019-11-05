UL certifies the energy savings of Milliken’s Hyperform HPN nucleating agent for PP

UL has verified Milliken Chemical’s claim that its Hyperform HPN nucleating agent for PP offers significant energy saving to injection moulders during processing.

UL reviewed and certified that four grades of Milliken’s Hyperform HPN enabled an average of five to eight per cent energy savings for firms that injection mould think-wall container lids or similar PP products.

This certification applies to the Asia region, but can be extended to a global recognition.

Bhavesh Gandhi, Milliken Global Product Line Manager – Hyperform, said: “We do have plans to pursue UL certification for additional nucleators in various applications, including for other processes such as thermoforming.”