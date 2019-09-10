ULMA Packaging UK appoints new sales director

ULMA Packaging UK has appointed Ed Williams as its new Sales Director.

Williams has over 20 years’ experience in senior sales, project and product management roles and brings with him a wealth of knowledge and industry-specific insights.

Having been responsible for the strategic direction, enhancement and financial performance of a range of products and services in previous roles within the packaging industry, he has a track-record of delivering growth without compromising quality or customer care.

As Sales Director, he will be responsible for overseeing ULMA’s UK sales network and providing tailored sales support to customers in industries such as the bakery, meat, confectionary, seafood and produce sectors.

With oversight of the entire UK sales network, Williams will also be tasked with bolstering the packaging machinery supplier’s thermoformer and tray-sealing offering to customers.

Chris Pickles, Managing Director at ULMA Packaging UK, said: “Ed’s extensive experience in the packaging industry really helped him to stand out. His commercial awareness and proven ability to drive numerous initiatives to fruition, will complement our own commitment to delivering first-class customer care and forward-thinking industry leadership.”

“Ed joins us at a time when we are leading the debate on plastic waste reduction in the packaging industry, and his role will no doubt see him use his voice to further this debate and positively impact the decision-making processes of potential and existing customers alike."

Williams adds: “I plan on hitting the ground running and deploying my two-decades of experience to manage the sales team and ensure that our customers continue to receive first-class treatment from the UK’s leading supplier of packaging solutions.”