ULMA Packaging UK makes meat packaging more sustainable

ULMA Packaging UK is advocating the use of trayless solutions in minced meat applications, due to a recent Ubamarket survey stating that 82 per cent of British shoppers believe plastic use can and should be reduced in food and drink packaging,

In order to help the meat industry, ULMA has relaunched a campaign on how to package minced meat safely with minimal environmental impact.

The company believes Trayless minced meat packaging is one of ULMA Packaging’s most sustainable packaging solutions, and has been proclaimed by the business as a potential gamechanger for reducing plastic use and changing consumer buying habits.

As part of the campaign, ULMA is stressing the importance of flow wrapper technology for food manufacturers working with minced meat.

Specifically, the company is highlighting how by implementing modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) on horizontal flow wrap packaging lines, companies working with minced meat can provide sustainable trayless packaging. By using MAP with pillow packaging, for instance, substantial plastic savings can be made compared to trayed solutions, while also protecting products with no discolouration, leakage, or compromise on shelf life.

“Tackling excessive plastic use in packaging remains a key priority in the food and beverage market, and this has to be balanced with maintaining product quality,” explains Dave Berriman, Technical Sales Support Manager at ULMA Packaging UK.

“Consequently, MAP’s ability to provide trayless minced meat packaging, without compromising product integrity, means that this technology could provide a sustainability breakthrough for the food industry.

“With this in mind, we would strongly advocate that food manufacturers working with minced meat review their existing packaging machinery and look into MAP solutions. The fact this technology can achieve plastic reductions of up to 60 per cent while reducing waste going to landfill makes it ideal for futureproofing operations as sustainability becomes an even greater priority.”

ULMA is also advising companies to look at the possibility of using films that can form trayless minced meat shrink packs with MAP. By using thinner, recycled films suited to shrink packaging, food manufacturers can make additional sustainability savings through smaller pack volumes.

ULMA’s own solution, for example, requires 80 per cent less space to transport compared to tray-based packaging, and 30% less space to transport products to retail spaces, resulting in lower CO 2 emissions and cost savings due to logistics efficiencies.

Berriman concludes: “It is vital that all stakeholders in the meat industry look for ways to improve the sustainability of their operations. Minced meat is a proven area with green benefits that can be realised with the right packing technology, including pillow and shrink packs.

“By replacing rigid plastic trays with a flow pack using MAP, we can ensure all of the usual benefits of packaging are achieved, while limiting the use of unnecessary plastics in line with consumer expectations.”