ULMA Packaging UK welcome five new appointments

ULMA Packaging UK has invested in the appointments of four regional sales managers and a new project engineer to strengthen its team.

This year, Andrew Hayward, Charlie Craig, Oliver Earley and Russell Morgan have all joined the ULMA ranks, as the packaging machinery manufacturer aims to further bolster its UK sales network.

Adrian Severn also joins as a project engineer serving to enhance ULMA’s technical capabilities.

× Expand ULMA Appointments

A highly experienced engineer who has worked in the machinery industry for over 13 years, Adrian will specialise in vertical packaging solutions in his new role. He will be working with customers to provide bespoke technical solutions, specialising in ULMA’s industry-leading range of vertical form fill seal (VFFS) wrappers.

Severn’s duties mean he is directly involved in all aspects of customer projects, from design to the final installation phase.

Sales managers Hayward, Craig, Earley and Morgan are responsible for managing specific regions of the UK, supporting customers in a range of sectors with the best sales assistance and customer care possible.

The four will also showcase the company’s pioneering thermoforming and tray-sealing ranges, and continue to advance innovations from ULMA’s sustainability initiative, #ULMAweCare.

Ed Williams, Sales Director at ULMA Packaging UK, said: “We are always looking to employ the best and brightest at ULMA, and I have absolutely no doubt that Adrian, Andrew, Charlie, Oliver and Russell will go from strength to strength in their new roles.”

“Choosing the right personnel to ensure business growth is a vital ongoing objective of ours, and we are very happy to have added five new employees of such a high calibre. I am sure the company will benefit hugely from their respective skillsets, and I am excited to see what the future holds for ULMA with them on board.”