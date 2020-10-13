ULMA Packaging welcomes new British standard for biodegradable plastic

ULMA Packaging UK has welcomed the introduction of a new British standard for biodegradable plastic as a promising new step towards further developing sustainable packaging.

Published by the British Standards Institution as PAS 9017, the new standard requires plastics claiming to be biodegradable to pass a test proving they break down into a harmless wax containing no nanoplastics or microplastics.

ULMA says the standard, benchmarked to a formula created by British company Polymateria to transform certain plastic items into sludge at a point in their lifetime, is applicable to products such as food films and cartons.

Ed Williams, Sales Director at ULMA Packaging UK, said: “While great strides are being taken educating the consumer on what constitutes sustainable and recyclable packaging, the fact remains that classifications around sustainable packaging could be clearer. As such, this latest move to standardise degradable materials is something to be welcomed.”

“Giving manufacturers and retailers, and by extension consumers, additional choices when it comes to sustainable packaging must be seen as a positive step,” he said. “Consequently, we will be interested to see how films meeting this standard perform in trials. If these materials can offer the stability, functionality, processibility and shelf-life demanded by both food manufacturing companies and customers, this could be a very exciting development for the industry.”

He concluded: “Through our #ULMAweCare project, we are looking to reduce plastic materials used in packaging, and promote the inclusion of recyclable and compostable solutions. Achieving more efficient processes and effective packaging with a smaller environmental impact is a major challenge for multiple sectors. With this in mind, sustainable policy introductions such as this new standard have a crucial part to play in unlocking further innovations that can create more sustainable supply chains that reduce overall impact on the environment.”