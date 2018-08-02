Ultramid Deep Gloss wins German Innovation Award 2018

BASF’s specialty polyamide Ultramid Deep Gloss has been awarded the German Innovation Award 2018 in the category “Materials and Surfaces”.

Presented by the German Design Council, the award recognises products from different industries that offer additional benefits compared to previous solutions.

Ultramid Deep Gloss combines the chemical resistance of semi-crystalline polyamides with the high gloss and depth of view of amorphous plastics and is particularly suitable for automotive interior components which are high-gloss and resistant without coating.

Components made of Ultramid Deep Gloss have a piano-black, high-gloss surface that for the first time does not require an additional protective coating.

× Expand BASF 2018 Ultramid Deep Gloss

The specialty polyamide can be used to make UV, scratch and chemically resistant high-gloss surfaces with an interplay of light and shadow.

The company says the polyamide allows designers to realise unusual textures such as ripples, waves and diamonds with a piano-black look or structure surfaces with haptic design elements into an integrated, functional design for the autonomous driving concepts of the future.

Ultramid Deep Gloss is suitable for components such as air vents and decorative trims, inlays in car doors, central consoles or dashboards.

Xaver Hopfenspirger, Project Manager for Ultramid Deep Gloss at BASF, said: “We are proud of the award. It confirms that we hit the mark with this material. In automotive interiors the demand for piano-black surfaces is increasing. And it is to be expected that the amount of resistant, but high-quality and functionalised surfaces will rise.”