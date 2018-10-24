Unilever and Veolia sign agreement to improve sustainable packaging

Unilever and Veolia have announced the signing of a three-year partnership agreement to jointly work on emerging technologies that will help create a circular economy on plastics.

Veolia will work with Unilever to implement used packaging collection solutions, add recycling capacity and develop new processes and business models through this partnership in various countries.

Starting in India and Indonesia, work will focus on material collection, helping to channel recycled content back into the value chain.

The two companies acknowledge in reaching this agreement, the issue of plastic waste is a shared responsibility that requires bold action across the value chain to develop and scale up collection and reprocessing infrastructure, which is critical in the transition towards a circular economy.

Marc Engel, Unilever’s Chief Supply Chain Officer, commented: “The scale of the plastic waste issue is getting worse, not better, with the production of plastics expected to double over the next two decades. We all have a lot more to do to address this critical issue and we hope that by partnering with Veolia, a world leader in waste management, we can take meaningful strides towards a circular economy.”