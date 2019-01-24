Unilever announces packaging innovations will be trialled on waste-free Loop system

Unilever has announced its participation in the Loop business model for premium and durable packaging, bringing together a number of consumer goods companies, along with international recycling leader TerraCycle.

The platform offers the opportunity to work with others at scale to test reuse models and shift consumer behaviour, which will help make circular packaging systems commercially viable.

Four Unilever brands will be the first to test new formats within the Loop system, with deodorant brands Dove, Sure, and Lynx testing a premium and refillable deodorant stick called minim.

The stick is made from stainless steel, and is minimal, compact and sustainable, offering a new consumer experience without any unnecessary materials.

Dependent on usage, the product with last around a month, with the packaging designed to last at least 100 cycles, meaning that each pack can last up to eight year, with the potential to save up to 100 packs from being thrown away.

Unilever’s participation in Loop complements its existing efforts to create a plastic system that works and a packaging system that is truly circular by design.

In 2017 Unilever committed to all of its plastic packaging being reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025.

Alan Jope, CEO of Unilever, said: “We want to put an end to the current ‘take-make-dispose’ culture and are committed to taking big steps towards designing our products for re-use. We’re proud to be a founding partner of Loop, which will deliver our much loved brands in packaging which is truly circular by design.”