Unilever opens new North West Innovation Centre

Unilever has opened its Advanced Manufacturing Centre in Port Sunlight, within which it will develop new packaging materials technology.

The new facility, serves to boost Unilever’s existing R&D presence across the UK and globe, featuring a state of the art pilot plant which allows scientists and engineers to test new ideas on a factory scale.

The Centre, which was also supported by investment from the UK Government’s Regional Growth Fund, has been configured to allow close working with industrial and academic partners.

Housing replica equipment and conditions found in Unilever sites around the globe, it will test new and transformational technologies.

“I am delighted to announce the official opening of our Advanced Manufacturing Centre. The completion of our newest facility here in our historical home in Port Sunlight, coincides with our 130-year anniversary, where this week marks the construction of William Lever’s Sunlight Soap factory,” Cameron Jones, Unilever Port Sunlight Site Director.

“The new Centre highlights our continued commitment to creating new innovative products, further improving the quality of manufacturing and in addition, accelerating our ability to roll out even more winning products across the world.”

The Centre is the latest in a line of recent investments in Unilever's Port Sunlight hub.