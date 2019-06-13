Unilever trials first ever wrapper-less multipack to help reduce plastic use

Unilever has announced the launch of the first wrapper-less ice cream multipack for its Solero Organic Peach, with 35 per cent less plastic compared to the original Solero Organic pack with individual plastic wrappers.

The new box has built in compartments, so the individual ice creams can be inserted without a plastic wrapper, and the box can be widely recycled in the UK.

Made from a specially designed PE coated cardboard, the design ensure consumers can enjoy the ice cream with compromising on its quality.

The trial is the latest in Unilever’s #GetPlasticWise initiative, which aims to rethink plastic in the UK.

The plan sees Unilever working collaboratively with partners to seek out solutions plus support and educate consumers on how they can reduce plastic consumption.

The wrapper-less ice cream multipack is being trialled exclusively with Ocado, with a limited number of products, to test the new packaging and gather consumer response.

Noel Clarke, Vice President of Refreshment at Unilever, said: “As we head towards summer, we’ve listened to our customers and are working hard to rethink plastic packaging for our ice cream ranges.”

“We’re delighted to be trialling this wrapper-less Solero multipack with Ocado in the UK. If successful and the feedback from customers is positive, this innovative pack could reduce the amount of plastic we use in the future to packaging our ice creams.”

Helen Bird, Strategic Engagement Manager at WRAP, said: “We’re really impressed with the level of innovation and creativity that Unilever, a founding member of The UK Plastics Pact, has shown in developing this new pack.”

“It will be welcomed by shoppers who we know want to be able to recycle the packaging they bring home from supermarkets. We look forward to seeing the results of the trial.”