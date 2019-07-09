Uniloy announces completion of transaction with Milacron

Uniloy, a blow moulding machine and mould manufacturer, has announced the completion of the purchase of its U.S. and European operations from Milacron, LLC, with transactions related to Mexico and India expected to follow later in Q3 2019.

The new Uniloy organisation has a global footprint to ensure close proximity to its customers that will deliver sales, service, and aftermarket support.

A robust, regional organisation is in place, with inventories of spare parts, and expert teams of field service technicians strategically located across the globe.

Brian Marston has accepted the role of Uniloy President and CEO. Marston has held leadership roles within the plastics and blow moulding industry for over 35 years.

Marston said: “I’m very excited to start this new chapter in Uniloy’s impressive history. Uniloy will focus on innovation, customer solutions, and being a great place to work. I have great confidence that the leadership team in place at Uniloy will allow the organisation to grow and succeed.”

Osgood Capital’s President, Joseph S. Levy, who has over 25 years’ experience in the plastics and packaging industry added: “Osgood is excited to have this opportunity to work with the Uniloy management team led by Brian. I know Uniloy will deliver world-class service and solutions for all our customers’ blow moulding needs.”