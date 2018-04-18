UNITED CAPS acquire closure manufacturer Embalatap

UNITED CAPS, an international manufacturer of caps and closures, has announced it will acquired the Spanish closure manufacturer Embalatap.

The company says the acquisition will extend its product portfolio, especially as it relates to closures for edible oils typically used in the Southern European market.

“We are pleased to be joining the UNITED CAPS family,” said Oscar Rojo, Managing Director of Embalatap.

“As a market leader in caps and closures, UNITED CAPS brings us additional market reach, an expanded sales capability and a great support infrastructure, while our line of closures, especially for edible oils, extends UNITED CAPS’ portfolio in this lucrative market. We look forward to continued growth as part of UNITED CAPS.”

Embalatap primarily specialises in caps and closures for edible oils and vinegar for the Spanish market, producing more than half a billion caps and closures annually.

Embalatap has a complementary product line that will now be marketed under the UNITED CAPS brand, including its mono piece and hinge models for PET 29/21 neck finish and regional specialities, the 32 mm and 42 mm closures for edible oils.

“By incorporating Embalatap solutions into our portfolio, we give customers a one-stop shopping experience for a broader range of closure solutions,” added Benoît Henckes, CEO of UNITED CAPS.

“Since there is virtually no overlap in customers or product lines we don’t anticipate discontinuing products from either company in the near term.”