UNITED CAPS expand in the UK

UNITED CAPS, an international manufacturer of caps and closures, has announced it is making significant progress on its growth initiatives, including a UK expansion.

As part of its ‘Close to You’ strategy, the company is planning a new facility in Dinnington South Yorkshire.

The initial facility will be 5,000 square metres, with an option to expand to 20,000 square metres as business growth demands.

Initially focusing on beverage and dairy closures, with options to add additional segments as needed, production is expected to begin at the end of 2019.

This project represents an estimated €20 million (approximately £17.6 million) investment including the first phase of machinery and is expected to increase group turnover by 15 per cent in phase one.

The company has also completed an extension of its R&D facility in Messia, France, to meet the demands of business growth.

“We are pleased with our progress to date on our stated growth initiatives. The goal is to not only position ourselves for growth, but in doing so, to significantly increase the value we bring to our customers,” said Benoit Henckes, CEO of UNITED CAPS.

“We are also opening a new manufacturing plant in Asia at the end of this year. 2018 looks like it will be a banner year for UNITED CAPS, and it will position us to provide even better customer support and increase the number of new products we can bring to market each year.”