Universal Robots announces 2019 UK Cobot Automation Tour

Universal Robots, the worldwide leading provider of collaborative robots (cobots), has announced it will be taking its cobots on the road during its Cobot Automation Tour 2019.

Visitors of the tour will get hands-on experience of the cobots and hear directly from industry experts about how to best optimise production efficiency through cobots and automation.

The tour starts on the 12th February in Oxford, and will travel throughout the country until mid-July, visiting Manchester, Newcastle, Birmingham, Edinburgh and Southampton.

At each event, individual will be given the opportunity to programme the flexible and user-friendly cobots themselves, and a wide range of UR+ partners, including Robotiq, SICK, SKRobotics and Soft Robotics, will be exhibiting their automation solutions, providing attendees with the perfect opportunities to see and engage with a wide range of end-effectors and tooling.

Mark Gray, UK Sales Manager for Universal Robots, said: “We are very excited to be bringing our cobots to the people of the UK this year. The tour will be very interactive and participants will be able to simply walk up to one of the collaborative robots on display, grab a touchscreen, and within two minutes they will master their first robot move.”

“Our aim is to demonstrate that automation really is for everyone, not just large corporations with expert robotic engineers. Those who attend the tour will experience how user-friendly automation can simply slot into existing operations and can really be handled by existing employees with minimal training.”