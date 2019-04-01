Universal Robots launch worldwide Authorised Training Centres

Universal Robots (UR) has launched a worldwide network of Authorised Training Centres that expands on the company’s popular Universal Robots Academy online training.

New hands-on classes will teach core programming skills to cobot users regardless of their robotics experience or backgrounds, using certified trainers hosted by Universal Robots and its global channel partners.

Classes will broaden users’ understanding of Universal Robots’ cobots and their endless range of use cases, while providing opportunities for hands-on practice in real-life applications.

13 Authorised Training Centres spread across Europe, Americas and Asia have already started welcoming students and Universal Robots expects to have 50 fully authorised centres around the world up and running by the end of 2019.

“Automation helps manufacturers of any size increase productivity, quality, and competitiveness, but the automation skills gap continues to have a critical impact on manufacturers around the world,” says Jürgen von Hollen, President of Universal Robots.

“Universal Robots has helped companies address the skills gap by providing free online training modules through our Universal Robots Academy for a couple of years now. By expanding that training to hands-on classes from beginners to advanced users, manufacturers can expand their use of collaborative robots and drive even more value from their automation investments and their employees.”

Since Universal Robots Academy was launched in 2017, more than 55,000 users from more than 130 countries have signed up for the online training.