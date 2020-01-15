Universal Robots launches financial services leasing programme in collaboration with DLL

Universal Robots has launched its new cobot leasing programme in collaboration with DLL, a global vendor finance company.

The new partnership enables all manufacturers, regardless of size or capital equipment budgets, to have the benefits of automation without worrying about cash flow and seasonal fluctuations.

DLL offers Universal Robots’ customers tailor-made financing and leasing programmes, and Universal Robots’ distributor network will work directly with DLL’s dedicated finance experts in each country to provide new payment and leasing options for interested customers.

Klaus Vestergaard, CFO at Universal Robots, said: “We’re levelling the playing field by enabling all manufacturers to immediately put cobots to work without an upfront capital investment.”

“UR Financial Services offers end-users a fast, low-risk, and financially-friendly model to accelerate automation in their factories. The partnership makes it easy to upgrade existing cobots, add additional units, or test cobots for the first time, and equips end-users to maximise productivity, quality, and profitability, without increasing costs or cash outlay.”

Neal Garnett, President of Construction, Transportation, and Industrial Global Business Unit at DLL, said: “We are delighted to establish a global partnership with Universal Robots.”

“The market we operate in is evolving rapidly. Through this partnership we can now offer financial solutions for a wide variety of automation equipment. Cobots are transforming the industry and UR is clearly the market leader.”

“Our tailored financial solutions give UR’s end-users an easy way to reduce the risk of deploying cobots by shifting from ownership to flexible, usage-based financing. Manufacturers can build the operations they need to compete and thrive, while people work on strategic tasks.”