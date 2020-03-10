Universal Robots launches UR+ application kits to simplify cobot deployments

Twenty proven software and hardware kits for the most popular universal cobot applications are now available on the UR+ platform, the industry’s largest and most comprehensive ecosystem of products certified to integrate seamlessly with cobots from Universal Robots.

By reducing recurring engineering decisions for common applications, the Plug and Produce kits decrease project risk and complexity and are ready for fast implementation for tasks such as finishing, inspection, assembly, machine tending, material removal, dispensing, and material handling.

The expanded UR+ platform now features two different categories, in components, and application kits.

The kits are developed by industry-leading UR+ partners with in-depth application knowledge that eliminates the duplication of engineering efforts when deploying widely used applications.

Jim Lawton, VP of Product and Applications Management at Universal Robots, said: “As the world’s leader in collaborative robots, Universal Robots is pleased to extend our award-winning UR+ ecosystem to include certified cobot applications.”

“It’s a new arena where customers no longer have to select and specify cobot peripherals piecemeal, but instead get a kit with most of the needed components for their desired applications. The results are faster deployment.”