Universal Robots offers free consultations to pharma and medical companies supply the frontline

Following increased enquiries from the pharmaceutical and medical supply industries, Universal Robots is introducing free online consultations and on-demand webinars for any companies seeking to rapidly scale-up output and address labour shortages in their facilities.

Many organisations in the medical supply field are finding themselves tasked with helping the fight against coronavirus, meaning organisations are being far more flexible in order to switch up production lines to produce items such as PPE and ventilators.

Mark Gray, UK and Ireland Sales Director for Universal Robots, said: “In these uncertain times, we understand that our specialised expertise is crucial for medical supply and pharmaceutical organisations who find themselves needing to be as flexible as possible.”

“Our cobots have already helped many of our customers to quickly adapt their production lines to create items such as face masks and other vital PPE.”

“We wish to pass on this knowledge to all other who can play their part in ensuring our frontline workers are supplied with the equipment they need.”

“That’s why we’ve made it simple and free to get access to our local experts though online meetings, as well as in-depth discussions of the practical applications of our cobots. Through improved collaboration with medical supply and pharmaceutical companies, we can continue to use technological solutions to future-proof businesses, safeguard employees, and increase production outputs to meet increased demand.”