University of Manchester 3D prints face visors for NHS staff

The University of Manchester is repurposing specialised equipment across its campus to help produce safety equipment for NHS workers battling coronavirus.

In a combined effort with other universities, including Salford and MMU, the University is utilising 3D printing capabilities to design and make headbands for protective facemasks worn by frontline NHS medical staff in hospitals.

With nearly 50 printers across the university, it is estimated that around 500 additional mask headbands can be produced per week.

The face shield is being laser cut by regional commercial suppliers and assembled at Salford Royal Hospital NHS Trust, part of the Northern Care alliance.

Professor Brian Derby, who is coordinating the 3D printing response at the university, said: “3D printing has allowed the Greater Manchester-based team to progress rapidly from concept to prototypes, which allowed infection control teams to validate the design and enable the production of PPE acceptable for use in hospitals.”