University sets vision to ensure Manchester is a pioneer for Industry 4.0

The University of Manchester is to launch its ambitious vision to help ensure the city is a leader in innovation, with its blueprint for Industry 4.0.

The strategic document will highlight how the University will work across all disciplines to deliver applied research and expertise to support Industry 4.0 technologies and applications, and support the city’s economic strategies, including the aim to develop world-leading expertise in areas such as robotics to position Manchester globally as a key location for firms developing Industry 4.0 technologies.

The University’s vision will be launched at the Industry 4.0 Summit on the 11th April, and will set out a comprehensive framework spanning national and regional industrial research priorities, as well as the teaching and learning approach required to produce future-ready industrialists.

Paulo Bartolo, Academic Lead for Industry 4.0 at the University, said: “The University of Manchester is taking steps to cement its place as a world-leading hub for Industry 4.0 solutions in engineering, health and social sciences.”

“With our world-class academic excellence, as well as the geographic and cultural of its home city, the University of Manchester is uniquely positioned to be an exemplar of the leadership required from the UK’s higher education sector.”

“Taking the example of advanced materials, a core technology propelling Industry 4.0, we are home to around £420 million-worth of internationally-renowned research and business innovation centres.”

“In other words, we have a track record in delivering on areas that are vital for Industry 4.0. This was made possible because of our success at grassroots level, with a critical mass of researchers at the forefront of Industry 4.0’s technologies and its societal and economic impact.”