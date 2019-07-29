University spin-out GnoSys Global acquired by Kinetrics

University of Surrey spin-out GnoSys Global, a privately-owned, industrial innovation accelerator with a history of leading large R&D projects and exploiting intellectual property rights for the UK’s energy sector, has joined the Kinetrics Group.

Based in Toronto, Kinetrics is a life cycle management services company providing testing, inspection, certification, and engineering consulting to the electric power generation., transmission, and distribution markets worldwide.

GnoSys is a multi-disciplinary science and technology company, specialising in research support, technical consulting, innovative product development, condition assessment methods, and particularly polymer systems including power system electrical insulation materials and self-healing polymers.

Located at the University of Surrey’s Research Park, GnoSys will help to expand Kinetrics’ global footprint, allowing the company to more effectively sell group-wide products and services, and move into Europe’s nuclear, transmission, and distribution industries.

Gary Stevens, Founder and Chief Executive of GnoSys, said: “This is an exciting time for GnoSys. Collectively and individually, we see a secure future as part of Kinetrics, a direction which is good for our employees, our customers, and the industry we serve.”

“I look forward to joining Kinetrics as we shape our future together.”

“David Harris, CEO of Kinetrics, said: “GnoSys is an exciting company to work with. We are committed to growing our existing product and service portfolios by investing in technology and innovation. This acquisition provides a more complete and mature technology development framework that really strengthen our early-to-mid phase development capability.”