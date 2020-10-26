Updated PackFlow materials report launched

Valpak , a Reconomy Group Company, together with its key partners WRAP and the Industry Council for Packaging and the Environment (INCPEN), has published updated PackFlow reports which estimate the impact of Covid-19 on UK packaging compliance for 2020 and through to 2022.

The report finds that overall compliance with targets proposed in the 2019 packaging consultations will be challenging yet broadly achievable, despite concerns relating to the potential impact of Covid-19 and the associated restrictions.

Key findings from the updated PackFlow reports show there has been some change to where packing materials are arising coupled with an accompanied change in format type, but broadly this has had less of an impact on the recycling position than may have been feared

The report also found the waste management sector has proved highly resilient and material has continued to move through the recycling process to end markets

In addition, businesses deregistering due to insolvency as a result of lockdown restrictions could result in an oversupply of Packaging Waste Recovery Notes (PRN’s) due to decreased demand

Plastics and glass have seen the biggest impact. A decrease in the amount of packaging placed on the market means a potential shortfall in PRNs in the short-term. For plastics, this is compounded by a higher proportion entering households which typically have a lower capture and recycling rate. However, for plastics a higher participation in local authority recycling schemes has outweighed any loss of collections in the commercial sector.

Claire Shrewsbury, Head of Government and Communities WRAP, said: “Having accurate, up-to-date information on the movement of materials in the economy is vital to inform packaging recycling targets and discussions around Extended Producer Responsibility, and the Packflow reports remain a key tool for both business, and Governments. We would like to thank those who took part in producing these insights at such an extraordinary time for the sector. What these reports highlight perhaps most clearly is the robustness of the recycling sector in responding to Covid-19. The sector has faced challenges but responded to them by adapting and finding end markets.”

Paul Vanston, INCPEN CEO said: “Robust policy and national targets need to be well-informed, and the purpose of this project is to ensure the Government has full benefit of up-to-date packaging information. The teamwork across the materials sectors working on this project has been extraordinarily high quality. Particular thanks go to the Valpak team who have worked wonders to deliver the project reports in such short timescales.”

The updated reports assimilated input from the full spectrum of stakeholders with involvement and support from Defra. Valpak also consulted with the Governments of the devolved administrations and their associated bodies, the Advisory Committee on Packaging (ACP), materials sector bodies, representatives of the waste management sector recycling industry and other Compliance Schemes.