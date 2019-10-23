Updated WRAP report brings clarity to market situation for UK recovered plastics

The latest data and in-depth information about UK plastics recycling and reprocessing has been published by WRAP in an updated Plastics Market Situation Report, which was last updated in 2016.

Aimed at local authorities and business working in the recycling and reprocessing sector, the report provides an update on key developments over the past few years and highlights challenges and opportunities into the next decade.

Kay themes to emerge from the report include the amount of plastics packaging collected by UK Local Authorities is estimated to increase by ten per cent from 2014/14, to 550kt, and the greater competition for recycled plastic and the loss of traditional export markets mean that domestic recycling must increase in order to meet stretching targets.

Peter Maddox, Director of WRAP UK, said: “This report highlights the positive steps being taken to improve the recycling and reprocessing of UK plastics, as well as the stark challenges that lie ahead.”

“We’re collected more plastics for recycling, and demand for recycled content has increased as businesses respond to the concerns of citizens who are rightly demanding more sustainable packaging.”

“This poses a capacity challenge and it is imperative that we support the development of new reprocessing infrastructure in the UK. Through the UK Plastics Pact we are working hard with the plastics supply chain to address this.”

“The targets are a strong driver of change to increase the recycling of plastic packaging, and to create more sustainable end markets.”

“This report will help local authorities and businesses make investment and communications decisions based on robust market information, including recovered and virgin plastic prices, recovered plastic flows, the sustainability of end markets, UK recycling capacity, and future risks and opportunities.”