UPM reports a record year following expansion

UPM Conveyors has reported a record year of sales for 2018/19, resulting in further expansion of its manufacturing base in Berkshire.

The expansion has seen additional personnel and investment in an additional router to cater for the circa 50 per cent increase in orders for its unique belt conveyors that operate on zero maintenance.

All aspects of manufacture are carried out in house included fabrication, programming and control, and quality inspection.

UPM has also invested £50,000 in 3D mechanical solid modelling design software for creating 3D digital prototypes, using the design and simulation of products to ensure a perfect solution.