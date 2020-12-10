Valpak and Aylesbury Granulation Services sign PRN Agreement

Valpak, the UK’s largest compliance scheme, has announced an agreement with Aylesbury Granulation to support the plastics recycling company in attaining its accreditation to the PRN (Packaging Recovery Note) scheme.

The cost of accreditation and current price of PRNs means that it is not financially viable for some of the UK’s smaller plastics recycling businesses to get accredited under the scheme.

Under the terms of the agreement, Valpak will work with Aylesbury Granulation to ensure accreditation costs are covered through PRN purchases, whilst also providing access to its considerable experience and expertise. In return, Valpak has agreed an exclusive supply deal for the PRNs produced by the company.

Ben Richardson, Valpak’s Procurement Director, said: “Businesses like Aylesbury Granulation play a vital role in the UK’s recycling infrastructure. They are regularly responsible for technological innovation and produce a diverse range of high-quality products that are so important to the development of sustainable supply chains and the circular economy. Helping keep businesses like this within the accreditation system has many advantages, not least retaining valuable evidence that would otherwise have been lost.”

Susan Staff, Commercial Manager for Aylesbury Granulation, added: “The ability to continue to generate PRNs will provide an additional and secure revenue stream whilst also helping us to market our services to new and potentially larger customers, many of whom will have obligations under the new Plastic Packaging Tax.”