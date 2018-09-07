Valpak and OPRL collaborate for mutual member benefit on packaging recycling labelling

Valpak, the UK’s largest packaging compliance scheme and OPRL, the industry standard for packaging recycling labelling, are forming a close alliance to support their overlapping memberships.

Used by over 600 brands, OPRL operates the UK-wide On-Pack Recycling Label scheme.

The new partnership aims to ensure that packaging is easily recyclable and clearly labelled to engage consumers in recycling.

OPRL says it will use Valpak data to strengthen its services for packaging producers, and to encourage consumer participation in recycling.

The new alliance also means that Valpak’s members will be able to access a fully aligned service on the recyclability and labelling of their packaging within Valpak’s Data Management Portal.

Jane Bevis, Chair of OPRL, said: “ By ensuring that packaging reviews are underpinned by accurate data and analysis, our two organisations can give the best and consistent advice on improving recyclability across a member’s packaging range, and on engaging consumers in actually recycling.”

“Through this alliance, we will be able to offer our members a detailed assessment of the recyclability of their packaging, supporting them to identify those areas for targeted improvement and monitoring the changes made,” added Steve Gough, Chief Executive of Valpak.

“Valpak is also pleased that it can support OPRL’s new recycling app initiative through the inclusion of our bring site location database therefore contributing to boosting consumer engagement in recycling.”